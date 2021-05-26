Diversified Trust Co Has $8.25 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $158.51. 115,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

