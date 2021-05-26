Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chubb by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $166.36. 81,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,259. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.