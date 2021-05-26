Diversified Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.31. 29,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.67. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

