Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,831 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversified Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $270.12. 47,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,639. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

