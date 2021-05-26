dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.14

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. dKargo has a total market cap of $114.82 million and $849,525.00 worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dKargo has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00074562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00962261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,873.55 or 0.09871046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

