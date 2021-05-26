DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.77 on Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. DMarket has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $6,169.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. One DMarket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00079014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00018854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00959119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,910.76 or 0.09864635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00091209 BTC.

DMarket Coin Profile

DMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

