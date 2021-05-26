Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of DG opened at $198.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $167,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

