Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after acquiring an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after acquiring an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.61.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.91. 60,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,426. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

