Donaldson (DCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Donaldson to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Donaldson has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.17-2.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.17-2.25 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts expect Donaldson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCI opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

