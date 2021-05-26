Doyle Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.99. 118,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

