Doyle Wealth Management Sells 1,388 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.