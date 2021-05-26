Doyle Wealth Management Sells 469 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $647,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 26,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

