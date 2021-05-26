Doyle Wealth Management Sells 736 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.