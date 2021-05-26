Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after buying an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 80,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

