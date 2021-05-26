DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 6.3% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.53 and last traded at $47.45. 337,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,703,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $631,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

