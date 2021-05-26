Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Up 0.3%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)’s share price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €76.50 ($90.00) and last traded at €76.25 ($89.71). Approximately 17,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.05 ($89.47).

DRW3 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.60 ($97.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of $655.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

