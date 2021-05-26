Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $383.06

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.06 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 444.80 ($5.81). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.79), with a volume of 678,137 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 415.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 383.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

