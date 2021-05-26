DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.05

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

DITHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

