Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.020-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 154,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $504.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Credibility, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; and D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting.

