DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DD. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of DD stock opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

