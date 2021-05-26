DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.28% of DXC Technology worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,856,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 114,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

