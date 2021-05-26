Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $101.16.

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

