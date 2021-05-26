Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DY stock opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.