dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 7,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 99,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

