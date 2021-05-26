Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,880 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. 8,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,804. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DT. Citigroup increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.