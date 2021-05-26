Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.04 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 0.590-0.620 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 196.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.52.

In related news, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,451 shares of company stock worth $15,788,773. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.