e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.640-0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $343 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.34 million.

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 691,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 259.11 and a beta of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.89.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $2,001,546.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,120.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.