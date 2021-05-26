Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,870 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

