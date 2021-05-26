Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $40.36. 82,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $529.08 million, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

