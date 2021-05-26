Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to post sales of $61.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $65.00 million. Earthstone Energy reported sales of $21.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 181.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $271.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.56 million to $279.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.68 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. 184,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

