easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.