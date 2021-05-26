easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Peel Hunt upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

