Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
