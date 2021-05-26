Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,407. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 28.3% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 739,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 162,816 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 293,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

