Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $72.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Edison International by 296.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 506,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after buying an additional 378,873 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.