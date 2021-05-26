Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,137 shares of company stock valued at $25,894,616. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

