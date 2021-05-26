Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $131.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $151.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

