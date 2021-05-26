Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $137.32

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $137.32, but opened at $134.54. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 129 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 572.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

