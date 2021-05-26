Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.27% of Electronic Arts worth $3,220,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Shares of EA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.72. 33,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.