Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $98.50 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $105.79 or 0.00269600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00051257 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,769,632 coins and its circulating supply is 17,516,183 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

