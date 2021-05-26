Emclaire Financial Corp (EMCF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 18th

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Emclaire Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

In other news, Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,981.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

