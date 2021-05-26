Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Argus

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price increased by Argus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,092.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

