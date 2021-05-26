Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

