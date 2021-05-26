Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.83.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 29.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

