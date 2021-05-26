Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after buying an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

