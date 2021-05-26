Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,765 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 2U by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.