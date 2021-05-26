Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $9.21 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

