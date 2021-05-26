Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,009 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $187.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

