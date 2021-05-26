Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

RYAAY opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

