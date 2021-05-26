Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,571,247 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,571,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 346,377 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,371,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

