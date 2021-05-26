EPG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for 1.2% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.50. The stock had a trading volume of 651,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.