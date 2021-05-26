EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after buying an additional 103,489 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11,729.6% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

