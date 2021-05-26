EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,367 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 270.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 192,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 113,099 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,976 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,307. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

